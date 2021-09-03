William W. Smith, Jr. Sells 537,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.01 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $358,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.