Wing Price Reaches $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00131567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00155414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.41 or 0.07792917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,324.04 or 1.00160848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.97 or 0.00815978 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

