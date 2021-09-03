WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 87,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 233,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 88.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 207,819 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

