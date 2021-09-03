WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 87,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 233,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 88.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 207,819 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

