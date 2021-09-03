WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.64. Approximately 207,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 315,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.