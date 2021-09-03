WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 73,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 138,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 42.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 48,952 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.