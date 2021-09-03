Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday.

MRWSY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

