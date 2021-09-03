Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,969.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $591,784.36 and $92,969.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,872.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.03 or 0.07872129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00422969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.94 or 0.01419494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00138816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.87 or 0.00713555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00614506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00352776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

