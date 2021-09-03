Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Thomas P. Smith Sells 19,951 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WRAP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 98,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRAP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.