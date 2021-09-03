Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $49,913.25 or 1.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.94 billion and approximately $280.00 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00072041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00657117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 199,223 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

