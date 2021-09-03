WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading 2.1% Higher

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.27 and last traded at $131.27. 2,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

