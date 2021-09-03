X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $9.88 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $3,479.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

