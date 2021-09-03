XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XFLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 130,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,455. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 39,288 shares of company stock worth $333,997 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

