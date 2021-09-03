xDai Market Cap Tops $60.10 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One xDai coin can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00018292 BTC on major exchanges. xDai has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,389,778 coins and its circulating supply is 6,577,135 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

