Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 16.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 550,273 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after buying an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,118 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $2,444,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,000,568 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $144,722,000 after buying an additional 57,921 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

