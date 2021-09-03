Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $138.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

