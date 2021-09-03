Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL opened at $138.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

