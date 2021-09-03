XYO Trading 90.1% Higher This Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $259.56 million and $12.41 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00129222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00797979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046750 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

