XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $196.01 million and $18.13 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.