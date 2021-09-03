Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMAB opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,946 over the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.