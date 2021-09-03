Ycash (YEC) One Day Volume Hits $29,105.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 40% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $29,105.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00311543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00170582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00204350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,530,975 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

