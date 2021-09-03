YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. YEE has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

