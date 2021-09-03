YF Link (YFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $415,773.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. YF Link has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $415,773.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $167.09 or 0.00332923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

