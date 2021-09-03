YFIVE FINANCE One Day Volume Tops $75,431.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00009085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $102,961.67 and $75,431.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.00788903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046868 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

