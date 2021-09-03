Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $51,974.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00123691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00789709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046892 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

