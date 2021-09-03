Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce $26.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.