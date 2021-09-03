Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELMS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $12,256,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.