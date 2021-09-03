Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $3.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.99 and the lowest is $3.96. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $590.60. 173,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.07. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

