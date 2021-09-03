Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 3,225,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Aramark has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

