Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Cactus reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 371,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

