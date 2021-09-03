Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.92 million to $138.41 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $148.68.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

