Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce sales of $362.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $364.60 million. Ingevity posted sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $6,938,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 99,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 109,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

