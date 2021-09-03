Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.