Zacks: Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report sales of $113.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $455.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

