Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

