Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $330.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.10 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.23 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

