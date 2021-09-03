Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

