Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

PBYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $222,623. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $101,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI opened at $7.48 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

