Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.