Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

