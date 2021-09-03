Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 to $8.00. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $25.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.81.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $22,623,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $562.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $561.25 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $771.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $997.46.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.