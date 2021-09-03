Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.04). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,458 shares of company stock worth $91,926,552.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $133.14 on Friday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

