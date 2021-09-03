Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to report sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $11,320,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 482,968 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 550.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 390,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.