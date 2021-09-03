Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce sales of $83.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.02 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $84.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $353.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $48.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.