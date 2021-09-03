Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $3.03. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.71.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $337.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.38. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

