Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.80 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

