Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $130.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

