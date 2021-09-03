Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.58 million and the lowest is $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $258.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $336.83 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

