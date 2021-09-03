Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,497. The stock has a market cap of $796.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

