Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

VCTR opened at $34.58 on Friday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

