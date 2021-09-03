Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.14. 57,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,101. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $67.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

