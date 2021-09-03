Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.25. Baidu reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA cut their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

